Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

Voting is now open for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week for performances during the week May 6-11.

You can vote once every 3 hours through Thursday night, May 16th, at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announce on Friday morning, May 17th.

The winner will join the Week 1 winner, Jayden Sullivan of Ellsworth Softball, Week 2 Winner, Hadleigh Mcpartlan of Portland Sullivan and the Week 3 Winner Jillian Severance of Orono Softball.

Here are the Week 4 Nominees

Jackson Barry - Ellsworth Baseball - In a game against Presque Isle on Saturday May 11th, he pitched 4.0 innings, striking out 10 and allowing 1 hit. At the plate he was 3-4.

- In a game against Presque Isle on Saturday May 11th, he pitched 4.0 innings, striking out 10 and allowing 1 hit. At the plate he was 3-4. Cameron Dostie - Lawrence Baseball - In a game against Cony, he threw out 2 runners at 2nd, and tagged out 2 players at home.

- In a game against Cony, he threw out 2 runners at 2nd, and tagged out 2 players at home. Saige Evans - Old Town Softball - In a win over Bangor, on May 10th she was 3-3 with a single, triple, and home run driving in 4 runs.

- In a win over Bangor, on May 10th she was 3-3 with a single, triple, and home run driving in 4 runs. Blake Littlefield - Brewer Baseball - Struck out 17 while allowing 1 hit in Brewer's 16-0 win over Camden Hills on May 9th.

- Struck out 17 while allowing 1 hit in Brewer's 16-0 win over Camden Hills on May 9th. Lily Noyes - Skowhegan Softball - In 2 games against Bangor and Lawrence she struck out 20 and allowed 1 hit

- In 2 games against Bangor and Lawrence she struck out 20 and allowed 1 hit Annabelle Pierce - Bangor Softball - Coming on in relief she pitched 3 innings, striking out 3 and walking 1 for Bangor's 1st win of the season.

- Coming on in relief she pitched 3 innings, striking out 3 and walking 1 for Bangor's 1st win of the season. Jenna Sawtelle - Nokomis Softball - For the week she was 4-8 with 2 home runs, 2 doubles and 7 runs batted in.

- For the week she was 4-8 with 2 home runs, 2 doubles and 7 runs batted in. Jetta Shook - Bucksport Softball - In the game against MDI on May 10th she went 3-5 with a double and triple driving in 2 runs.

- In the game against MDI on May 10th she went 3-5 with a double and triple driving in 2 runs. Natalie Simpson - Bucksport Softball - In 8 innings against Orono on May 6th she struck out 18, walking 1, allowing 5 hits

- In 8 innings against Orono on May 6th she struck out 18, walking 1, allowing 5 hits Scott Sockabasin - Bangor Baseball - In a game against Old Town on May 10th he went 2-2 with a grand slam and double, driving in 5 runs.

- - In a game against Old Town on May 10th he went 2-2 with a grand slam and double, driving in 5 runs. Olivia Thomas - Messalonskee Softball - Homered twice driving in all 5 runs in the Eagle's win over Brewer on May 6th.

- Homered twice driving in all 5 runs in the Eagle's win over Brewer on May 6th. Preston Tripp. - MDI Baseball - The freshman threw a no-hitter against Bucksport, on May 10th, striking out 4 and walking 1. He also picked up his 1st varsity hit, going 2-2 with a run batted in.

- The freshman threw a no-hitter against Bucksport, on May 10th, striking out 4 and walking 1. He also picked up his 1st varsity hit, going 2-2 with a run batted in. Addy Wading - Hermon Softball - Had a grand slam, driving in 5 runs in the win over Old Town on May 6th.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.