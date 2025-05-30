Orono’s Ruth White Finishes 6th in 10,000 Meter Run to Advance to NCAA Championships

Orono's Ruth White, a freshman at the University of New Hampshire finished 6th in the 10,000 Meter Run at the NCAA East 1st Round to advance to the NCAA Championships.

The event took place at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on May 29th. White's time of 32:57.83 broke the UNH School Record which she had set at the America East Championships.

By finishing in the Top 12, White qualified for the NCAA Finals which will by held at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday, June 12th.

Ruth has had an outstanding freshman season at the University of New Hampshire. She earned the spot in the NCAA East First Round in the 10,000 meter run with her school record and meet record time of 32:57.83 at the America East Championships. She was named the Most Outstanding Rookie at the America East Championships. She previously set the school record with a time of 33:27.57 at the Black & Gold Invitational. White won gold in the 5,000 meter run at the New England Championships with a school record time of 16:22.78.

Thanks to Jim Wrobel, UNH's Associate Director of Athletic Communications for sending the information!

