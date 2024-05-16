Wednesday night, May 15, was like Christmas Eve for football fans, as the 2024 schedules were released.

August 8th - Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers 7 p.m. preseason

August 15th - Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles 7 p.m. preseason

August 25th - Patriots at Washington Commanders 8 p.m. preseason

September 8th - Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m.

September 15th - Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m.

September 19th - Patriots at New England Jets 8:15 p.m.

September 29th - Patriots at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m.

October 6th - Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.

October 13th - Patriots vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m.

October 20th - Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 a.m. (England)

October 27th - Patriots vs. New York Jets 1 p.m.

November 3rd - Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.

November 10th - Patriots at Chicago Bears 1 p.m.

November 17th - Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m.

November 24th - Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.

December 1st - Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m.

December 15th - Patriots at St. Louis Cardinals 4:25 p.m.

December 22nd - Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m.

December 29th - Patriots vs. San Diego Chargers TBD

January 5th - Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills TBD

