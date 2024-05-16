New England Patriots Announce 2024 Schedule
Wednesday night, May 15, was like Christmas Eve for football fans, as the 2024 schedules were released.
- August 8th - Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers 7 p.m. preseason
- August 15th - Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles 7 p.m. preseason
- August 25th - Patriots at Washington Commanders 8 p.m. preseason
- September 8th - Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m.
- September 15th - Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m.
- September 19th - Patriots at New England Jets 8:15 p.m.
- September 29th - Patriots at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m.
- October 6th - Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.
- October 13th - Patriots vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m.
- October 20th - Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 a.m. (England)
- October 27th - Patriots vs. New York Jets 1 p.m.
- November 3rd - Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.
- November 10th - Patriots at Chicago Bears 1 p.m.
- November 17th - Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m.
- November 24th - Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.
- December 1st - Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m.
- December 15th - Patriots at St. Louis Cardinals 4:25 p.m.
- December 22nd - Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m.
- December 29th - Patriots vs. San Diego Chargers TBD
- January 5th - Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills TBD
