The New England Patriots couldn’t have predicted coming out any worse from their 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich on Sunday.

And the result on the scoreboard doesn't top their list of concerns.

Quarterback Drake Maye will be out indefinitely and might need surgery after suffering an ankle injury on the opening drive. He stayed in Germany after the game and didn’t travel with the team. While not confirming the extent of Maye’s injury, coach Mike Vrabel conceded that he would miss more time.

“I wouldn’t imagine him being available when we come out of the bye,” Vrabel said.

And then there’s New England’s defense, its strength early in the season. On Sunday, it looked helpless against a Lions offense that compiled 494 total yards, the most allowed this season by the Patriots (5-5).

Vrabel has suggested that his team's issues can mostly be traced to execution. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez said the Patriots shouldn't overreact, even when they don't perform up to their own standard.

“It doesn’t really matter if we don’t come out and execute on Sundays,” he said. “Obviously it’s bad. It’s real bad. That’s bad. But at the same time, there’s no panic. You can’t panic in this profession as players. ... Some weeks aren’t your weeks and the last two weeks were nowhere near our weeks. We didn’t execute and we’ll get back to it.”

Vrabel was adamant that there’s not a problem with trust within the locker room.

“I think what happens is we’re used to being in positions to give ourselves a chance to win. When you’re not in those positions, it gets frustrating,” Vrabel said. “I also know that guys want to be here and guys want to be part of the solution, but are also frustrated.”

What’s working

Mercifully, the Patriots have somehow entered the bye with a .500 record. After returning, they visit the Los Angeles Chargers — who were winless entering Monday night's game at Baltimore — before playing three straight tough opponents in Buffalo (8-1), Minnesota (7-2) and Kansas City (7-2).

What needs help

The defense. It has regressed over the last four games, allowing 400-plus yards and 30 points or more in each of New England’s losses over that stretch.

Stock up

Gonzalez and safety Kevin Byard both had interceptions. It was the second consecutive week Byard has had a pick. It was the first interception this season for Gonzalez since he agreed to a four-year, $135 million contract in September that made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Stock down

Tommy DeVito. The backup quarterback hadn't gotten many game snaps this season before he was thrust into action after Maye’s injury. But he looked nothing like the player who excited fans during his rookie season with the New York Giants in 2023, when he had eight touchdown passes and only three interceptions over nine games (six starts).

Injuries

Along with Maye, wide receiver A.J. Brown left in the second half with a hamstring injury. Brown missed the previous two games with ankle and knee injuries. Running back TreVeyon Henderson, who didn’t make the trip, was placed on injured reserve Saturday as he continues to deal with a neurological issue.

Key number

0-3 — The Patriots’ record in their last three international games. They won their three games abroad with Tom Brady at quarterback in 2009, 2012 and 2017. But they lost 32-16 to Jacksonville in London in 2024 in Maye’s second NFL start, and 10-6 to the Colts in Frankfurt, Germany in 2023 with Mac Jones under center.

Next steps

After their bye, the Patriots visit the Chargers on Nov. 29.