Patriots Embark On Unfamiliar Path

The New England Patriots' NFL-record of 11-straight seasons with a postseason berth has come to an end following the team's 22-12 loss at the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

It's the first time since 2008 the Pats have failed to qualify for the playoffs and just the second time since 2002.

For many, this is unfamiliar territory, and that includes the Voice of the Patriots, Bob Socci. Since taking the job in 2013, Socci has seen the Patriots play in the postseason each year, including four trips to the Super Bowl and three titles.

Monday, Socci joined The Drive to talk about what this season has been like and how, despite the final two games being meaningless to the league's standings, he still refuses to view them as such.