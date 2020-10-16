Patriots Expected To Play Sunday Despite Friday’s Positive Test

It was a whirlwind day in Foxboro, Mass, as once again the New England Patriots were forced to close their facilities following a positive COVID-19 test.

The team placed James Ferentz on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday afternoon and were awaiting the results of one other test, thought to be from a member of the practice squad.

As of Friday night, word from the NFL is that Sunday's game vs. the Denver Broncos is still scheduled for 1 p.m.

The news was broke by Ryan Spagnoli of SB Nation, some two hours prior to the big guns from ESPN and NFL Network running with it.

Ryan joined The Drive on Friday to discuss the latest on the Pats, and what it was like to break the first story of his career.