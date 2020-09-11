Ryan Spagnoli of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit joined The Morning Line Friday to discuss the week 1 opener for New England against Miami.

We talked about the benefit or consequences of not having a preseason for the Patriots as Cam Newton learns the offense and systems.

Everyone knows about the changes at linebacker during the off season, but is that the area of most concern? Or the most focus for those covering the team?

Or is it the kicking game and the lack of a place kicker heading in to the opener.

Ryan also gave us an idea of what to watch for with the Dolphins and areas of the game to pay attention to as you are watching the start of the NFL season between New England and Miami.