Patriots Release 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots released their 2023 schedule on Thursday night, May 11th.

Here's the schedule

Preseason vs. Houston Texans

Preseason at Green Bay Packers

Preseason at Tennessee Titans

Week 1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles September 10 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins September 17 8:20 p.m.

Week 3 at New York Jets September 24 1 p.m.

Week 4 at Dallas Cowboys October 1 4:25 p.m.

Week 5 vs. New Orleans Saints October 8 1 p.m.

Week 6 at Las Vegas Raiders October 15 4:05 p.m.

Week 7 vs. Buffalo Bills October 22 1 p.m.

Week 8 at Miami Dolphins October 29 1 p.m.

Week 9 vs. Washington Commanders November 5 1 p.m.

Week 10 vs. Indianapolis Colts November 12 9:30 a.m. in Germany

Week 11 BYE

Week 12 at New York Giants November 26 1 p.m.

Week 13 vs. Las Angeles Chargers December 3 1 p.m.

Week 14 at Pittsburgh Steelers December 7 8:15 p.m. Thursday night

Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs December 18 8:15 p.m. Monday night

Week 16 at Denver Broncos December 24 8:15 p.m.

Week 17 at Buffalo Bills December 31 1 p.m.

Week 18 January 7 vs. New York Jets 1 p.m.

