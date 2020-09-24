Patriots Spotlight: The Raiders Are Coming

A game that many penciled in as a win for the Patriots in Foxboro may not be as automatic as first thought.

The Las Vegas Raiders come to town undefeated on the season (and technically in their history...at least, this version of the Raiders).

Fresh off a 34-24 Monday Night upset of the Saints, the Raiders look to give the Patriots all they can handle after New England's week two loss in Seattle.

There's no such thing as a good loss in my book, especially when it comes to the Patriots, but week two wasn't the worse thing in the world for the Pats. The gritty near-comeback showed that this team should be able to compete with any in the league and Cam Newton's near 400-yard game showed us that Superman may be back.

Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald joined The Drive on Thursday to preview this week's game, and talk about what has impressed him most through two weeks of the 2020 season.