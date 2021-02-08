Pats Future Not Doom & Gloom, But Brady Has Leg Up After Year 1

Chris Price of The Boston Globe joined The Drive on Monday to react to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

"It's ridiculous" what Brady was able to accomplish in year one in Tampa Bay, said Price, referring to the fact Brady took a 7-9 team and made them Super Bowl champs after a matter of months.

Hear Price's full thoughts on Brady, as well as what the future holds for the Patriots with the NFL off-season officially underway.