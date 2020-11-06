Pats Prep For Jets With Season Hanging By A Thread

At 3-5, the Patriots' playoff hopes are all but dashed, as FiveThirtyEight.com gives New England a 12% chance to make the postseason.

The being said, what's the best road to take for this year's team? Should they continue to try to be competitive on a weekly basis, or should they turn to their attention to the future and tank?

Mike Giardi of NFL Network joined The Drive to discuss that very topic and also describe how he was almost floored by Bill Belichick's recent excuses.