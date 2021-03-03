Pats Writer Would Bet Belichick Trades Out Of 1st Round

Ben Volin, Senior NFL Writer for the Boston Globe, joined The Drive on Wednesday as we inch closer to NFL free agency and the start of what should be a wild off-season for the New England Patriots.

Volin, who reported that Bill Belichick continues to rave about Cam Newton, said he'd be more confident that the Pats' HC/GM trades out of the 1st round rather than see the Pats select a QB.

Volin went so far as to say that he'd "sprint to the betting window" and wager his paychecks from now to the NFL Draft that the former is more likely than the latter.