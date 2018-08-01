[Poll] Who Won The Arms Race Between The Red Sox And Yankees?

The Red Sox made themselves better by making several moves prior to Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline, but the rival Yankees made several trades to improve their pitching staff. With that said, we ask this question: Who won the arms race between the Red Sox and Yankees?

What the Red Sox got

First baseman/outfielder Steve Pearce

Boston acquired Pearce, 35, from Toronto on June 28 in exchange for minor league infielder Santiago Espinal. Pearce has batted .333 with 6 RBIs and 1 home run in 48 at-bats since joining the Red Sox.

Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

Tampa Bay traded the right-handed Eovaldi to the Red Sox for lefty prospect Jalen Beeks. Eovaldi (4-4, 3.80 ERA) made his Red Sox debut Sunday against the Twins, pitching 7 scoreless innings while striking out 5.

Second baseman Ian Kinsler

The Red Sox acquired the Gold Glove-winning infielder from the Angels on Monday in exchange for Triple-A pitchers Ty Buttrey and Williams Jerez. Kinsler, 36, is batting .239 with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs this season. He batted .320 in the month of July.

What the Yankees got

Reliever Zach Britton

The Orioles traded Britton to the Yankees on July 24 for pitching prospects Dillon Tate, Cody Carroll and Josh Rogers. In his most recent outing for the Yankees, Britton (3.57 ERA) pitched one inning against the Royals, allowing 1 run on 2 hits and 2 walks.

Starting pitcher J.A. Happ

The Yankees acquired the veteran southpaw from Toronto on Thursday in exchange for third baseman Brandon Drury and outfield prospect Billy McKinney. Happ (11-6, 4.05 ERA) made his debut for the Yankees three days later against the Royals, allowing 1 run on 3 hits and 1 walk while striking out 2 over 6 innings.

Starting pitcher Lance Lynn

The Twins traded the 31-year-old right-hander to the Yankees on Monday for infielder Tyler Austin and pitcher Luis Rijo. Lynn (7-8, 5.10 ERA) has had a disappointing 2018 season, but he pitched well in his last outing, which came against the Red Sox on Friday. Lynn tossed 6 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits and 1 walk while striking out 3.