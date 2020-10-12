Positive Tests Cancel Patriots Game, Should You Expect More?

Sierra Goodwill joined The Morning Line to talk about the immediate change to the New England Patriots schedule, and what may happen in the weeks moving forward.

We talked about how the virus has impacted different teams, and how the NFL is handling it.

Is it a positive to look at the reaction of the NFL and how they are willing to move the schedule around to make the season work or is it a negative because the league is in this situation even to begin with five weeks in to the season.

And there may have been a connection between Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore outside of the team which could have impacted them both testing positive for COVID-19.

We have all of that and more in our conversation with Sierra.