Positive Vibes Return As Sox Thump Orioles

The last couple weeks were likely (hopefully) rock bottom for the Boston Red Sox during the 2021 season as the team lost 9-of-11 and 3-of-13 at the lowest point.

Then, the rainbow reappeared over the weekend as Boston blasted the Orioles by a combined score of 30-5 while Chris Sale returned to the mound for the first time in two years and Kyle Schwarber made his long-awaited Red Sox debut.

Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal joined The Drive on Monday to talk about what positives can be taken from the successful weekend against a 4-A club, and what he's still skeptical of, as the Sox head down the home stretch.