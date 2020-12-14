Prepping For The Celtics Preseason

Bobby Manning of CLNS joined The Morning Line to talk about the start of the 2020-2021 Boston Celtics season.

It has been a short offseason for the Green, and now they are back at it.

The preseason begins Tuesday night as Boston plays the Sixers in Philadelphia. The pregame show on 92.9 The Ticket begins at 7:30pm.

What should fans expect in these first two preseason games, it is an unprecedented start because normally teams would have had all summer to look at the roster and make plans, now it has to be done in just a pair of outings.

And Boston is doing so a bit shorthanded.

Tristan Thompson is dealing with a hamstring issue and has not taken part in a full practice yet, and is questionable be available for the regular season opener next week against Milwaukee

The Celtics know they won’t have Kemba Walker until some point in the new year because of his left knee.

Oh and in case you missed it there was a growth spurt for one of Boston's stars, we talked with Manning about all of that and more.

Listen to it again, here.