Prepping For The Pats Preseason Opener

The New England Patriots are home at Gillette Stadium to start the NFL preseason against the Washington Football Team, and there will be fans in attendance.

Washington is favored by 2 with an over/under betting line of 36.5.

You can listen to the game on our sister station WWMJ 95.7, I95 starting with the pregame show at 4:30pm Thursday with the kickoff at 7:30pm.

To get caught up to speed we talked with Mike D'Abate of SI Patriots Maven and the Locked_On Patriots podcast, and found out the matchups he's watching.

What does Mike use as a gauge of how this is a successful outing for New England.

We talk to him about that, the running backs, and of course we can't talk Pats without bringing up the quarterback position.

Listen to it all again here.