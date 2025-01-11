TICKET TV: Presque Isle Wildcats Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Presque Isle Wildcats visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity basketball on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025.
The game will begin below at 4:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
https://youtube.com/live/jVempDBM25E?feature=share
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY, 1/6/2025, 7:00PM, BBALL - G, MDI @ OLD TOWN
TUESDAY, 1/7/2025, 6:30PM, BBALL - B, HAMPDEN @ BREWER
THURSDAY, 1/9/2025, 6:30PM, BBALL - B, MESSALONSKEE @ HAMPDEN
SATURDAY, 1/11/2025, 11:30AM, BBALL - G, HAMPDEN @ BANGOR
SATURDAY, 1/11/2025, 3:00PM , BBALL - G, PRESQUE ISLE @ HERMON
SATURDAY, 1/11/2025, 4:30PM, BBALL - B, PRESQUE ISLE @ HERMON
*subject to change
