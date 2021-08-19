Previewing Patriots At Philly Preseason Week 2

The NFL Preseason has been cut down from 4 weeks to 3, will that impact how teams prepare for the season opener?

The Pats play the Eagles in Philly for the second game of the preseason after a couple of joint practice sessions.

Pat Lane of Pats Pulpit talks about the QB battle in New England and other areas to watch on the roster.

What should the expectations be for the second game, and what could go wrong by throwing a few balls in the direction of wide receiver N'Keal Harry? Pat says nothing can go wrong, and in fact more should go his way.

Listen to our conversation again here.