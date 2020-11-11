Previewing Potential Pre-Draft Deals Trader Danny Could Make
The NBA Draft is a week away and the Boston Celtics are one of the teams most discussed when it comes to potential moves around the big night.
It should come as no surprise as Danny Ainge loves two things - hoarding assets and making deals.
Sean Deveney of Forbes Sports joined The Drive on Wednesday to discuss the busy month ahead for the NBA and highlight a few potential deals for the Celtics, including making a leap in next week's draft.