Prop Bets Against Bryan Stackpole 8-14-20

The listeners of The Morning Line enter the week with a one game advantage over Bryan Stackpole, how does this week go?

Prop Bets == 8/14/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The number of doubles for the Atlanta Braves in their 3 games this weekend (Fri/Sat/Sun) or the number of goals scored in game 3 of the Bruins/Hurricanes series Saturday?

Braves doubles – Bryan’s Pick

2 – Which will be higher? The Number of NHL series that are 3-0 Monday morning (could be 7 – 2 series play game 4 Sunday) or hits Saturday & Sunday for Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon against Texas?

Blackmon hits – Bryan’s Pick

3 – Which will be higher? Number of head strikes landed by Stipe Miocic against Daniel Cormier, or the most laps led by a driver in the NASCAR Race Sunday at Daytona?

Most NASCAR Laps Led – Bryan’s Pick

4 – Which will be higher? Wins by the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in their 3 game series this weekend or goals scored by the winner of FC Dallas/Nashville SC in the MLS Sunday?

MLS Winner Goals – Bryan’s Pick