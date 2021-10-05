Provorov lifts Flyers past Bruins in OT

Ivan Provorov scored on a one-timer off a pass from Travis Konecny 50 seconds into overtime to give the Flyers a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in a preseason game Monday night in Philadelphia.

Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart stopped 24 shots.

Jack Studnicka scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman finished with 34 saves.

The Bruins have 1 more exhibition game, Wednesday, October 6th against the Washington Capitals.

They open the 2021-22 Regular Season on Saturday, October 16th at 7 p.m. at home against the Dallas Stars.