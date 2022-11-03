PVC All Conference Class B and C Golf Teams
Here are the All-Conference Class B and Class C Golf Teams! Congratulations to everyone on a great season!
PVC Class B Golf
Team Champion - Presque Isle
Team Runner-up - MDI
Coach of the Year - Matt Madore - Presque Isle
Girls Player of the Year - Veronica Chichetto - Hermon
Boys Player of the Year - Kasch Warner - MDI
PVC Class B All Conference Team
- Kasch Warner, MDI
- Caden Braun, MDI
- Gavin Dunleavy, Presque Isle
- Grant Stubbs, Presque Isle
- Nate Baker, Old Town
- Will Robbins, Ellsworth
- Lars Spooner, Caribou
- Owen MacKinnon, Presque Isle
- Ean Roy, Presque Isle
- Joey Wellman-Clouse, MDI
- Jack Boone, Presque Isle
- Wyatt Young, Presque Isle
- Veronica Chichetto, Hermon
- Charlotte Blanchard, Old Town
- Carlina Leonardi, MDI
PVC Class C Golf
Team Champion - Dexter High School
Team Runner-up - Mattanawcook Academy
Coach of the Year -Jim Costedio, Dexter High School
Girls Player of the Year - Molly Graham, Mattanawcook
Boys Player of the Year - Carson Musnon, Mattanawcook
PVC Class C All Conference Team
- Carson Munson, Mattanawcook
- Brayden Irish, Mattanawcook
- Patrick Dagan, GSA
- Chase Farnsworth, Dexter
- Carson Prout, Washington Academy
- Jace Cook, Calais
- Robbie Bennett, GSA
- Brady Reynolds, Dexter
- Ethan Doherty, Dexter
- Will Kusnierz, Dexter
- Ellis Spaulding, Orono
- Thandon Gentle, Houlton
- Ben Bourgoin, Dexter
- Dillon Gaddis, Machias
- Riley Astbury, GSA
- Andrew Oliver, Mattanawcook
- Gabriel Brown, Washington Academy
- Molly Graham, Mattanawcook Academy
- Emil Paulson, Calais
- Patrick Marino, Houlton
