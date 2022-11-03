PVC All Conference Class B and C Golf Teams

Here are the All-Conference Class B and Class C Golf Teams! Congratulations to everyone on a great season!

PVC Class B Golf

Team Champion - Presque Isle

Team Runner-up - MDI

Coach of the Year - Matt Madore - Presque Isle

Girls Player of the Year - Veronica Chichetto - Hermon

Boys Player of the Year - Kasch Warner - MDI

PVC Class B All Conference Team

Kasch Warner, MDI

Caden Braun, MDI

Gavin Dunleavy, Presque Isle

Grant Stubbs, Presque Isle

Nate Baker, Old Town

Will Robbins, Ellsworth

Lars Spooner, Caribou

Owen MacKinnon, Presque Isle

Ean Roy, Presque Isle

Joey Wellman-Clouse, MDI

Jack Boone, Presque Isle

Wyatt Young, Presque Isle

Veronica Chichetto, Hermon

Charlotte Blanchard, Old Town

Carlina Leonardi, MDI

PVC Class C Golf

Team Champion - Dexter High School

Team Runner-up - Mattanawcook Academy

Coach of the Year -Jim Costedio, Dexter High School

Girls Player of the Year - Molly Graham, Mattanawcook

Boys Player of the Year - Carson Musnon, Mattanawcook

PVC Class C All Conference Team

Carson Munson, Mattanawcook

Brayden Irish, Mattanawcook

Patrick Dagan, GSA

Chase Farnsworth, Dexter

Carson Prout, Washington Academy

Jace Cook, Calais

Robbie Bennett, GSA

Brady Reynolds, Dexter

Ethan Doherty, Dexter

Will Kusnierz, Dexter

Ellis Spaulding, Orono

Thandon Gentle, Houlton

Ben Bourgoin, Dexter

Dillon Gaddis, Machias

Riley Astbury, GSA

Andrew Oliver, Mattanawcook

Gabriel Brown, Washington Academy

Molly Graham, Mattanawcook Academy

Emil Paulson, Calais

Patrick Marino, Houlton