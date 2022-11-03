PVC All Conference Class B and C Golf Teams

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the All-Conference Class B and Class C Golf Teams! Congratulations to everyone on a great season!

PVC Class B Golf
Team Champion - Presque Isle
Team Runner-up - MDI
Coach of the Year  - Matt Madore - Presque Isle
Girls Player of the Year - Veronica Chichetto - Hermon
Boys Player of the Year - Kasch Warner - MDI

PVC Class B All Conference Team

  • Kasch Warner, MDI
  • Caden Braun, MDI
  • Gavin Dunleavy, Presque Isle
  • Grant Stubbs, Presque Isle
  • Nate Baker, Old Town
  • Will Robbins, Ellsworth
  • Lars Spooner, Caribou
  • Owen MacKinnon, Presque Isle
  • Ean Roy, Presque Isle
  • Joey Wellman-Clouse, MDI
  • Jack Boone, Presque Isle
  • Wyatt Young, Presque Isle
  • Veronica Chichetto, Hermon
  • Charlotte Blanchard, Old Town
  • Carlina Leonardi, MDI

PVC Class C Golf 
Team Champion - Dexter High School
Team Runner-up - Mattanawcook Academy
Coach of the Year -Jim Costedio, Dexter High School
Girls Player of the Year - Molly Graham, Mattanawcook
Boys Player of the Year - Carson Musnon, Mattanawcook

PVC Class C All Conference Team

  • Carson Munson, Mattanawcook
  • Brayden Irish, Mattanawcook
  • Patrick Dagan, GSA
  • Chase Farnsworth, Dexter
  • Carson Prout, Washington Academy
  • Jace Cook, Calais
  • Robbie Bennett, GSA
  • Brady Reynolds, Dexter
  • Ethan Doherty, Dexter
  • Will Kusnierz, Dexter
  • Ellis Spaulding, Orono
  • Thandon Gentle, Houlton
  • Ben Bourgoin, Dexter
  • Dillon Gaddis, Machias
  • Riley Astbury, GSA
  • Andrew Oliver, Mattanawcook
  • Gabriel Brown, Washington Academy
  • Molly Graham, Mattanawcook Academy
  • Emil Paulson, Calais
  • Patrick Marino, Houlton
