Queen City Riverdogs Knocked Out of American Legion Tournament by Waterford Ct. 10-1

The Queen City Riverdogs were knocked out the of American Legion Tournament on Thursday afternoon, August 4th, falling to Danbury Post out of Waterford, Connecticut 10-1 in the double elimination tournament.

In Thursday's game the Riverdogs were led offensively by Jed Gilpatrick who had a pair of singles. He scored the Riverdogs lone run, when he was driven in by Collin Peckham who stroked a double in the 3rd inning.

Grady Vanidestine, Logan Burns, Kam Hale and Aiden Hulsey singled. The Riverdogs had 7 hits in the game.

Collin Peckham started on the mound for the Riverdogs. He went 4.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, all earned. He struck out 1 and walked 3.

Anthony Chiappone came on in relief and tossed 1 inning. He allowed 3 hits and 5 runs, 1 of which was earned. He walked 2 and struck out 1.

Jed Gilpatrick pitched the 6th inning, and didn't allow a run or hit.

The Riverdogs lost to Cumberland, Rhode Island on Wednesday.

The Riverdogs were coached by Jon Perry assisted by Perry Antone, Frank Peckham and Sam Economy

The Riverdogs were a team made up of players from Brewer and Hampden Academy.

Brewer players include

Anthony Chiappone

Jed Gilpatrick

Logan Levansalor

Evan Nadeau

Mike Desjardins

Grady Vanidestine

Hampden Academy players include

Aiden Hulsey

Andrew Cote

Kaysen Wildman

Ben Allen

Bodie Bishop

TJ Llerena

Collin Peckham

Logan Burns

Ethan Phelps

Kam Hale

Kaden Beloff

Garrett MacLeod

