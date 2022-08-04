Queen City Riverdogs Fall to Cumberland RI 14-0 Will Play Danbury Ct. Thursday

The Queen City (Hampden/Brewer) Riverdogs fell to Cumberland, Rhode Island 14-0 on Wednesday, August 3rd and will try to stay alive on Thursday, August 4th when they take on Danbury, Connecticut at 12:30 in the Northeast American Legion Regional Tournament.

The Riverdogs were held to just 2 hits on Wednesday, with Mike Desjardins and Grady Vanidestine each having a single.

On the mound Kaden Beloff started, and went 4.0 innings. He allowed 9 hits and 7 runs, 3 of which were earned. He walked 3.

Grady Vanidestine came on in relief and recorded 1 out, while allowing 7 runs on 3 hits. All the runs were earned as he walked 3.

Ethan Phelps recorded the final 2 outs of the 5 inning, walking 2 and allowing 1 hit.

The game was called after 5 innings because of the 10 run rule

The Riverdogs are coached by Jon Perry assisted by Perry Antone, Frank Peckham and Sam Economy

The Riverdogs are a team made up of players from Brewer and Hampden Academy.

Brewer players include

Anthony Chiappone

Jed Gilpatrick

Logan Levansalor

Evan Nadeau

Mike Desjardins

Grady Vanidestine

Hampden Academy players include

Aiden Hulsey

Andrew Cote

Kaysen Wildman

Ben Allen

Bodie Bishop

TJ Llerena

Collin Peckham

Logan Burns

Ethan Phelps

Kam Hale

Kaden Beloff

Garrett MacLeod

The teams playing in the Northeast Regional include

Connecticut - Dansbury Post 60

Maine - Queen City Riverdogs (Hampden/Brewer)

Massachesetts - Franklin Post 75

New Hampshire - Concord Post 21

New York - Greece Post 468

Rhode Island - Cumberland Post 14

Vermont - Essex Post 91

Host - Shrewsbury Ma Post 397