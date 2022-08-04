Queen City Riverdogs Fall to Cumberland RI 14-0 Will Play Danbury Ct. Thursday

Photo Jon Perry

The Queen City (Hampden/Brewer) Riverdogs fell to Cumberland, Rhode Island 14-0 on Wednesday, August 3rd and will try to stay alive on Thursday, August 4th when they take on Danbury, Connecticut at 12:30 in the Northeast American Legion Regional Tournament.

The Riverdogs were held to just 2 hits on Wednesday, with Mike Desjardins and Grady Vanidestine each having a single.

On the mound Kaden Beloff started, and went 4.0 innings. He allowed 9 hits and 7 runs, 3 of which were earned. He walked 3.

Grady Vanidestine came on in relief and recorded 1 out, while allowing 7 runs on 3 hits. All the runs were earned as he walked 3.

Ethan Phelps recorded the final 2 outs of the 5 inning, walking 2 and allowing 1 hit.

The game was called after 5 innings because of the 10 run rule

The Riverdogs are coached by Jon Perry assisted by Perry Antone, Frank Peckham and Sam Economy

The Riverdogs are a team made up of players from Brewer and Hampden Academy.

Brewer players include

  • Anthony Chiappone
  • Jed Gilpatrick
  • Logan Levansalor
  • Evan Nadeau
  • Mike Desjardins
  • Grady Vanidestine

Hampden Academy players include

  • Aiden Hulsey
  • Andrew Cote
  • Kaysen Wildman
  • Ben Allen
  • Bodie Bishop
  • TJ Llerena
  • Collin Peckham
  • Logan Burns
  • Ethan Phelps
  • Kam Hale
  • Kaden Beloff
  • Garrett MacLeod

The teams playing in the Northeast Regional include

  • Connecticut - Dansbury Post 60
  • Maine - Queen City Riverdogs (Hampden/Brewer)
  • Massachesetts - Franklin Post 75
  • New Hampshire - Concord Post 21
  • New York - Greece Post 468
  • Rhode Island - Cumberland  Post 14
  • Vermont - Essex Post 91
  • Host - Shrewsbury Ma Post 397
