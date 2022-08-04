Queen City Riverdogs Fall to Cumberland RI 14-0 Will Play Danbury Ct. Thursday
The Queen City (Hampden/Brewer) Riverdogs fell to Cumberland, Rhode Island 14-0 on Wednesday, August 3rd and will try to stay alive on Thursday, August 4th when they take on Danbury, Connecticut at 12:30 in the Northeast American Legion Regional Tournament.
The Riverdogs were held to just 2 hits on Wednesday, with Mike Desjardins and Grady Vanidestine each having a single.
On the mound Kaden Beloff started, and went 4.0 innings. He allowed 9 hits and 7 runs, 3 of which were earned. He walked 3.
Grady Vanidestine came on in relief and recorded 1 out, while allowing 7 runs on 3 hits. All the runs were earned as he walked 3.
Ethan Phelps recorded the final 2 outs of the 5 inning, walking 2 and allowing 1 hit.
The game was called after 5 innings because of the 10 run rule
The Riverdogs are coached by Jon Perry assisted by Perry Antone, Frank Peckham and Sam Economy
The Riverdogs are a team made up of players from Brewer and Hampden Academy.
Brewer players include
- Anthony Chiappone
- Jed Gilpatrick
- Logan Levansalor
- Evan Nadeau
- Mike Desjardins
- Grady Vanidestine
Hampden Academy players include
- Aiden Hulsey
- Andrew Cote
- Kaysen Wildman
- Ben Allen
- Bodie Bishop
- TJ Llerena
- Collin Peckham
- Logan Burns
- Ethan Phelps
- Kam Hale
- Kaden Beloff
- Garrett MacLeod
The teams playing in the Northeast Regional include
- Connecticut - Dansbury Post 60
- Maine - Queen City Riverdogs (Hampden/Brewer)
- Massachesetts - Franklin Post 75
- New Hampshire - Concord Post 21
- New York - Greece Post 468
- Rhode Island - Cumberland Post 14
- Vermont - Essex Post 91
- Host - Shrewsbury Ma Post 397