Recapping The Bruins 2020 Draft

Dan Ryan of SB Nation's Stanley Cup Of Chowdah joined The Morning Line to recap the four picks the Boston Bruins had in the draft and look and see how they fit the culture of the franchise.

The final 6 rounds of the NHL draft were held yesterday, the Boston Bruins had 4 draft picks.

Round 2 - #58 overall – Defenseman Mason Lohrei

Round 3 - #89 overall – Center Trevor Kuntar (committed to BC)

Round 5 - #151 overall – Defenseman Mason Langenbrunner, son of Jamie Langenbrunner (director of player development for the B’s)

Round 6 - #182 overall – Center Riley Duran (from Woburn Mass)

And we also asked Dan where the Bruins should be turning in the free agency season and what could happen with Torey Krug as an unrestricted free agent.