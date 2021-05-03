Recapping The Patriots Draft

The New England Patriots made a couple of moves, and at times they held firm and had players drop in to their laps.

What does Pat Lane of Pats Pulpit think of the eight players drafted by New England?

Patriots 2021 draft class:

• 1-15 QB Mac Jones (Alabama)

• 2-38 DT Christian Barmore (Alabama)

• 3-96 OLB Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma)

• 4-120 RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Oklahoma)

• 5-177 LB Cameron McGrone (Michigan)

• 6-188 S Joshuah Bledsoe (Missouri)

• 6b-197 OL William Sherman (Colorado)

• 7-242 WR Tre Nixon (UCF)

Are there any steals or surprises there? Was Mac Jones the right choice? Pat Lane gives his opinions.