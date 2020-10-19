Recapping The Week 6 Patriots Loss Against Denver

The Patriots and Broncos played yesterday at Gillette Stadium, with no fans in attendance, and neither team looked very sharp, but Denver beat New England 18-12 with six field goals made by Brandon McManus, from 45 yards, 44 yards, 27 yards, 52 yards, 20 yards, and from 54 yards.

The Broncos Philip Lindsey ran for 101 yards , but neither team reached 300 total yards of offense. Denver only totaled 299 yards, an the Broncos defense limited New England to just 288.

Part of the New England offensive struggles can be traced to turnovers wehre they fumbled one that was recovered by the Broncos, and Cam Newton was picked off twice.

Newton also only threw for 157 yards, he did complete 17 of his 25 pass attempts, but did not throw for a touchdown and threw those two interceptions.

Getty Images

But with Shaq Mason out of the lineup because he is on the COVID-19 / Reserve List and Center David Andrews was out again, and there was an in game injury to Jermaine Eluemunor which impacted the entire Patriots offensive line, and that may have led to the struggles moving the ball, and Cam Newton ended up being the leading rusher for New England with 10 carries for 76 yards and the lone Pats touchdown.

Julian Edelman had 2 catches on 6 targets for 8 yards, he was 2-for-2 passing and 38 yards.

We talked about the game and reviewed it with Doug Moore of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit. We asked him about the negatives, but we also went looking for some of the bright spots and where fans could find some positives in the loss.

Getty Images