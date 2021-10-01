Recapping The Week That Was On TML 9/27 – 10/1

We had great guests again and covered a topics from the rough Sox week, the Patriots week 3 loss, and Clint Eastwood.

You're only going to find those conversations on The Morning Line, listen back to them by clicking on the audio link below.

Monday we talked with Ryan Spagnoli about New England's home loss to New Orleans.

Tuesday we caught up with Keith Smith about the start of the Boston Celtics training camp.

Each Tuesday morning we try to help your fantasy football team with advice and guidance from Kevin Payne of Rotowire, did you get his must grab waiver wire claim?

Wednesday's are always Truth or Throck, and this week Tim Throckmorton has us up in the air with pole vaulting stories.

It is the final week of the MLB regular season and the Boston Red Sox are competing for a wild card spot, but they have been struggling, Mike Petraglia discussed what is going on with us Wednesday morning after Boston dropped the opener of the series to Baltimore, their 4th straight loss.

Thursday means a trip to the theaters, or at least a streaming site to find out what you should watch with Brandon Doyen, this week he reviewed the new Clint Eastwood movie Cry Macho.

And of course Friday means talking Patriots and this week that means talking about the return of Tom Brady, and how that is helping out the struggling Boston Red Sox Alex Barth explained that for us.

Join The Morning Line each weekday morning from 6 to 8am to start your day the right way.