Red Sox Announce 2024 Regular Season Schedule

The Boston Red Sox released their 2024 regular season schedule today, Thursday, July 13th.

Boston Red Sox Boston Red Sox loading...

The Red Sox will open up the season on the West Coast, on Thursday March 28th with a 4-game series against the Seattle Mariners. They then play 3 games against the Oakland A's and 3 games against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Red Sox open the season at home on Tuesday, April 9th against the Baltimore Orioles in a 4-game series.

The annual Patriot's Day Game will be on April 15th when Boston hosts the Cleveland Guardians.

8 National League teams will make trips to Fenway Park next season, including the San Diego Padres for the first time since 2013 (June 28-30), the Arizona Diamondbacks for the first time since 2016 (August 23-25), and the Chicago Cubs for the first time since 2017 (April 26-28). Boston will also host the San Francisco Giants (April 30-May 2), Washington Nationals (May 10-12), Milwaukee Brewers (May 24-26), Atlanta Braves (June 4-5), and Philadelphia Phillies (June 11-13).

The Red Sox will also be home on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, for the last of a 3-game series against the Washington Nationals and will close out a 3-game series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16.

The regular season will conclude at Fenway Park with a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays September 27-29.