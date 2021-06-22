Red Sox Battle Rays, MLB’s Top Prospect For 1st Place In AL East

The first place Red Sox open a 3-game series at Tropicana Field tonight vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, who have slipped a half-game behind the Sox in the AL East hierarchy thanks to a 6-game skid.

Tampa Bay has called in reinforcements for this series, however, and hope the addition of baseball's top prospect, Wander Franco, will be enough to get them back on top.

Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe joined The Drive on Monday to preview the series as well as the Rays' 20-year-old phenom.