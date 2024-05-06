Red Sox Beat the Twins 9-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 9-2 Sunday afternoon, snapping the Twins 12-game winning streak, as the Red Sox homered for the 1st time in 6 games.

Ceddanne Rafaela homered in the 5th inning, a 2-run homer and his 3rd of the season.

Then Rafael Devers went "yard", with a 2-run home run in the 9th inning, his 4th of the season. Devers ended the day 2-5.

Jarren Duran was 2-5 leading off with a double and his 5th triple of the season.

Vaughn Grissom making his 2nd start for the Red Sox had a double and drove in 2 runs.

Dominic Smith was 1-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs. On the mound Cooper Criswell went 4.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 5 and walked 1. Brennan Bernadino picked up the win retiring the last 2 batters in the 5th inning. Of course it wouldn't be a Red Sox game without another injury. Rob Refsnyder left the game with left hamstring tightness in the 4th inning after hitting a double.

Boston is now 19-16 and in 3rd place in the AL East. They are off on Monday, and then will take on the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday night, May 7th for a quick 2-game series. The pregame Tuesday night, begins at 6:20 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:20 p.m.