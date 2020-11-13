Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran’s Appearance on The Drive

It's not everyday you get to talk to the general manager of the Boston Red Sox. Friday on The Drive, we had that pleasure as Brian O'Halloran joined the show.

O'Halloran joined the Red Sox system in 2002 as an unpaid intern hired by Theo Epstein. Over the years he has risen through the ranks to the point he's at now, #2 in the baseball operations department behind only Chief Baseball Officer, Chaim Bloom.

O'Halloran discussed everything from Alex Cora's reunion to Mookie's final days in Boston to what the future image of the team is in 2021 and beyond.

You can listen to the full interview here -