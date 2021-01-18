Red Sox Hot Stove Heating Up

There has been a lot of talk in the last few days about the chance for the Boston Red Sox trading Andrew Benintendi, could that happen? Could it happen before spring training?

Jake Devereaux of Over The Monster wasn't sold on the idea of the Sox getting rid of Benintendi this winter, but all of the talk makes him think something is up.

We talk about that potential deal, and what the Sox might be able to get in return.

And if Benintendi is gone, what should the Sox do next?

We also discussed the signing of Rafael Devers to a one year deal, at what seems like a low price to avoid arbitration.

All of those topics and more with Jake Devereaux on The Morning Line, listen back to it again now.

Getty Images