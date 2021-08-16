Red Sox Option Cordero and Wong Release Gonzalez

The Boston Red Sox announced a series of roster moves on Monday, August 16th.

The optioned Franchy Cordero and Connor Wong to Triple A Worcester and added infielder Travis Shaw to the active major league roster. The also released infielder/outfielder Marwin Gonzalez.

They are slated to call up pitcher Tanner Houck from Triple A Worcester in time to pitch on Tuesday in one of the doubleheader games against the New York Yankees.

Cordero has appeared in 47 games with the Red Sox this season, making 27 starts in left field, 8 at first base, 1 in right field, and 1 at designated hitter. He has hit .189 (24-for-127) with six doubles, one home run, and 9 RBI. In 44 games with Worcester, Cordero has batted .329 (55-for-167) with a .955 OPS, 6home runs, and 7 stolen bases.

Wong, made his major league debut this season and has appeared in 6 games with Boston, going 4-for-13 (.308) and throwing out the only runner who attempted to steal against him. In 28 games with Worcester this season, he has hit .185 (20-for-108) with 2 home runs, making 25 starts at catcher, 1 at second base, and 2 at designated hitter.

Shaw was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. He played in 56 games for Milwaukee this season, batting .191 (34-for-178) with 6 home runs and 28 RBI while making 45 starts at third base and three at first base. Since being selected by the Red Sox in the ninth round of the 2011 June Draft, Shaw has appeared in 698 major league games with Boston (2015-16), the Toronto Blue Jays (2020), and Milwaukee (2017-19, 2021).

Gonzalez appeared in 77 games with the Red Sox this season, making 30 starts at second base, 12 at first base, 9 at shortstop, 8 in left field, 6 at third base, and 2 in right field. He batted .202 (49-for-242) with two home runs and a .567 OPS.

The Red Sox began Monday 3 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, in 2nd place in the AL East. The Red Sox start a 3 game series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday, August 17th, with a doubleheader on Tuesday. Pregames start at 12:05 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. on 929 The Ticket.