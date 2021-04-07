Red Sox Option Tanner Houck to Alternate Training Site

After Tuesday night's 6-5 walk-off 12th inning victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Red Sox optioned pitcher Tanner Houck to the Alternate Training site.

Houck made his first career Opening Day roster in 2021. The right-hander started the Red Sox’ second game of the season on April 3 against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three runs (two earned) over 5.0 innings during a 4-2 loss. He also pitched an inning of relief last night against the Rays, striking out two batters and allowing an unearned run in the 11th inning. Selected by Boston in the first round of the 2017 June Draft, Houck is 3-1 with a 1.17 ERA (3 ER/23.0 IP) in five career major league outings (4 starts).

Eduardo Rodriguez who was on the Injured List is scheduled to make his 2021 debut against the Baltimore Orioles tomorrow, April 8th.

The Red Sox look to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, afternoon. Hear the pregame starting at 12:10 and first pitch at 1:10 on 929 The Ticket.