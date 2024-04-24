Red Sox Place Brayan Bello on 15 Day Injured List

Another day... Another key player of the Boston Red Sox placed on the Injured List! Prior to Wednesday night's game with the Cleveland Guardians, the Boston Red Sox placed Brayan Bello on the 15-Day Injured List, retroactive to April 21 with right-lat tightness.

The Boston Red Sox now have 3/5 of their starting rotation on the Injured List with Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock on the Injured List.

Bello is 3-1 this season with a 3.04 earned run average with 26 strikeouts in 5 starts this year.

To take Bello's spot on the active roster, the Red Sox recalled Zack Kelly from Triple A Worcester. Kelly hasn't allowed an earned run and only 1 hit in 9 inning at Worcester. He struck out 10 and walked 8. In 21 games with the Red Sox over the past 2 season he has allowed 10 earned runs in 23 innings, appearing in 21 games.

The Red Sox take on the Guardians on Wednesday night, with the pregame beginning at 5:10 p.m. and the 1st pitch at 6:10 p.m.