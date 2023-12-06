Red Sox radio announcer Joe Castiglione wins Hall of Fame’s Frick Award for broadcasting excellence

Joe Castiglione, a Boston Red Sox radio announcer for 41 years, won the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting on Wednesday.

Castiglione, who has called the four World Series wins of the Red Sox that followed an 86-year title drought, will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction weekend from July 19-22 in Cooperstown, New York.

Castiglione, 76, has broadcast four no-hitters and both of Roger Clemens’ 20-strikeout games. The Fenway Park home radio booth was named in his honor last year.

Born March 2, 1947, in Hamden, Connecticut, Castiglione received a bachelor’s degree from Colgate and a master’s degree from Syracuse. He worked at WFMJ-TV in Youngstown, Ohio, and shifted to Cleveland with WKYC-TV. He called Cleveland Indians games in 1979 and Milwaukee Brewers games in 1981, then returned to the Indians in 1982.

Castiglione began with the Red Sox radio team in 1983 and worked with Bob Starr, Dave O’Brien, Jerry Trupiano and Will Flemming while also teaching broadcast journalism at Northeastern, Franklin Pierce and Emerson.

He was picked in voting by the Hall’s 15-member Frick Award committee. Others on the ballot included Joe Buck, Gary Cohen, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Ernie Johnson Sr., Ken Korach, Mike Krukow, Duane Kuiper and Dan Shulman.