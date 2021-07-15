Red Sox Reflection Time At The Start Of 2nd Half

The Boston Red Sox have the best record in the American League at the All-Star break, what went well and what is an area of concern.

Keaton DeRocher from Over The Monster thinks the answer to those questions could be the same thing.

So what do we look for in the second half of the season, and what should be the expectations for Jarren Duran as he is called up to start the second half.

We talked about all of that and more and you can listen to it all again here.