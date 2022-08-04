Red Sox Release Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Boston Red Sox released Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday, August 4th.

Bradley, 32, has hit .210 (57-for-271) with a .578 OPS in 92 games for the Red Sox this season. Selected by Boston in the 2011 First-Year Player Draft, he made his Major League debut in 2013 and helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, earning Most Valuable Player honors in the American League Championship Series.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was the American League's starting left fielder in the 2016 All-Star Game and is a five-time Gold Glove Award finalist in center field, winning the award in 2018. He recorded 62 outfield assists in 965 games with the Red Sox, with his 769 starts in center field ranking 6th in franchise history.

The Red Sox will go with an outfield of Tommy Pham in left field, Jarred Duran in center field and Alex Verdugo in right field.

With the Red Sox 40 man roster now at 39, they will have room to add newly acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Boston takes on the Kansas City Royals in a 4-game series tonight, with the pregame starting at 7:10 and 1st pitch at 8:10 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket