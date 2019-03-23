Red Sox Sign Chris Sale To 5-year Extension

Lefty ace Chris Sale has signed a 5-year extension with the Boston Red Sox, the team announced Saturday.

"I made it very adamant at the very beginning of all of this that I wanted to be here," Sale said after signing the five-year, $145 million extension. "I'm very thankful that we were able to make it happen."

Sale will make $15 million in 2019, the final year of a team-friendly contract he originally signed with the White Sox.

As part of the extension, Sale will then earn $30 million per year from 2020-22 and $27.5 million in ’23 and ’24.

Sale’s contract includes an opt-out clause, a no-trade clause and a club vesting option, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Sale was supposed to pitch on Friday night against the Twins. Instead, he underwent a physical and started on Saturday in Boston's 12-3 win against the Pirates.

The seven-time All-Star was impressive, tossing five scoreless innings of two-hit ball. He allowed one walk and struck out six.

Sale, 29, started the All-Star Game for a third straight season in 2018, going 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA and 237 strikeouts over 158 innings.

He dealt with shoulder inflammation during the second half of the season, leading to two stints on the injury list.

The seven-time All-Star came back to help the Red Sox in the playoffs, putting the finishing touches on Boston's historic championship run by striking out the side in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the World Series.