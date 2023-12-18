Red Sox to Induct 4 into Hall of Fame in 2024

The Boston Red Sox announced today, December 18th that they would be inducting 3 former players and 1 non-uniformed inductee into the Hall of Fame. The Class of 2024 will be officially inducted at the Red Sox Foundation’s Red Sox Hall of Fame and Fenway Honors event on Wednesday, May 29, then honored at Fenway Park during pre-game ceremonies on Thursday, May 30, prior to Boston’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

Selected were former players Trot Nixon, Jonathan Papelbon and Dustin Pedroia and non-player longtime Red Sox front office executive Elaine Steward.

This year’s selections were made by a 21-person committee comprised of club executives, local and national media members, historians, and fan representatives.

Divisional Round - New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox - Game One Photo by Elsa/Getty Images loading...

Nixon was selected by the Red Sox in the first round (No. 7 overall) of the 1993 First-Year Player Draft. The former outfielder played in 982 games with Boston over 10 seasons (1996, 1998-2006), batting .278 (912-for-3,285) with a .366 on-base percentage, .478 slugging percentage, .845 OPS, 133 home runs, 523 RBI, and 547 runs scored. Recognized as the 1999 BoSox Club Man of the Year for his community service, Nixon was named a First Reserve on the All-Fenway Park Team in 2012 as one of the 40 greatest players in franchise history. He recorded an OPS of at least .800 in seven consecutive seasons from 1999-2005 and hit 24 or more home runs in each season from 2001-03, earning team MVP honors in 2001. Nixon also appeared in 38 Postseason games for Boston, notably hitting a walk-off home run in Game 3 of the 2003 American League Division Series before adding three home runs in the 2003 Championship Series. A 2004 World Series champion, he ranks fourth in Red Sox history with 869 games played in right field.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Three Photo by Elsa/Getty Images loading...

Papelbon appeared in 396 games (three starts) over seven seasons with the Red Sox (2005-11) after being selected by the club in the fourth round of the 2003 First-Year Player Draft. A four-time All-Star with Boston (2006-09), the former right-hander was named the club’s 2006 Rookie of the Year and Pitcher of the Year after recording a 0.92 ERA (7 ER/68.1 IP) with 35 saves in his first full Major League season. Papelbon holds franchise records for most career saves (219), most saves in a single season as a rookie (35 in 2006), most consecutive saves converted to begin a season (20 in 2006), and most consecutive seasons with 30 or more saves (six, 2006-11), and also has recorded the most saves in Fenway Park history (104). A 2007 World Series champion, Papelbon earned seven Postseason saves for Boston—tied for the most in franchise history—while posting a 1.00 ERA (3 ER/27.0 IP) in 18 games. In 2012, he was recognized as the closer on the All-Fenway Park Team as part of the ballpark’s 100th anniversary celebration.

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox Photo by Kathryn Riley /Getty Images loading...

Pedroia spent his entire 17-year professional career in the Red Sox organization after being selected by the club in the second round of the 2004 June Draft. A three-time World Series champion (2007, ’13, ’18), he was named American League Rookie of the Year in 2007 and Most Valuable Player in 2008. He earned four All-Star Game selections (2008-10, ’13), four Gold Glove Awards at second base (2008, ’11, ’13-14), and a 2008 Silver Slugger Award, and is the only second baseman ever named Red Sox MVP by the Boston Baseball Writers (2008, ’12). In 2012, Pedroia was named the starting second baseman on the All-Fenway Park Team. He made 11 consecutive Opening Day starts from 2007-17 and was the Red Sox’ starting second baseman in all 51 of the club’s Postseason games from 2007-17. In his Major League career, Pedroia batted .299 (1,805-for-6,031) with a .365 on-base percentage, 140 home runs, 394 doubles, 725 RBI, 922 runs scored, 138 stolen bases, and only 30 fewer walks (624) than strikeouts (654).

Steward is one of the longest tenured members of the Red Sox front office, having joined the organization in 1988 as an intern in the legal department. Following her internship, she moved into a role as associate legal counsel and then broke a significant barrier in Major League Baseball when, in 1990, at only 26 years old, she became the first woman to be named assistant general manager for a team, as well as only the second African American to hold the position. Steward assisted in all areas of baseball operations—including contract negotiations for players such as Mo Vaughn and Jason Varitek—as the Red Sox won the 1995 American League East title and averaged 86 wins per season during a seven-year run from 1995-2001. After 12 years as assistant general manager, she returned to the legal department; today, she holds the title of Senior Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, Fenway Sports Group Boston. The 2024 season will be Steward’s 37th in the Red Sox organization.