Regular Season Is Basically Done, On To The NHL Playoffs

Sure the Boston Bruins have to play one more regular season game, but no one expects much more than a scrimmage to happen Tuesday against the Washington Captials before the two teams line up against one another in the first round of the playoffs Saturday night in our nation's capital.

Dan Ryan joined The Morning Line to discuss what happens when the postseason begins, and how the Bruins lineup will look in that series with Washington.

We also talk about how the players who arrived in the black and gold at the trade deadline have changed the appearance of the team.

And what about Taylor Hall, could he return to Boston next season?

We talk about all of that and more with Dan Ryan from SB Nation's Stanley Cup of Chowdah.

You can listen back to it again here.