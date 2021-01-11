Report: NBA On Cusp Of Hitting ‘Pause Button’

The Boston Celtics are one of the latest teams in the National Basketball Association to deal with an onslaught of COVID-19 cases and players unavailable due to contact tracing protocols.

The Celtics, who were set to play without seven members of the team on Sunday due to coronavirus protocols, had their game against the Miami Heat postponed due to the Heat's inability to field a full team following an outbreak in their locker room.

Monday, the C's had their Tuesday night contest with the Bulls postponed, as the league also postponed Mavericks vs. Pelicans due to positive cases.

Reports came out Monday afternoon of the league scheduling an emergency board of governors meeting for Tuesday, with the main topic of discussion being whether the league needs to pause for 7-14 days in order to address the issues at hand.

Sean Deveney of Forbes Sports and Heavy.com joined The Drive Monday afternoon to discuss the issues the league is facing, and whether or not he believes a pause is the inevitable outcome of Tuesday's meeting.