Reports Indicate Bruins D Jakub Zboril Out For Season

Reports came out The Boston Bruins found out Monday Defenseman Jakub Zboril tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

• Zboril hurt his right knee against Nashville December 2nd

• He reportedly had surgery last Thursday and the team will put him on the shelf for the rest of the year

• When the injury happened the team indicated it was a “lower body injury” and he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

• Played 10 games this year with 3 assists, 4 penalty minutes

• Started the year as the 7th defenseman, and worked his way in to the regular rotation and played in 9 straight games starting November 13th through December 2nd.

• Expectation is John Moore will be called up from Providence to be the 7th defenseman

• Zboril’s contract goes through this season and he will be a restricted free agent in the off season