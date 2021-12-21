Reports Indicate Bruins D Jakub Zboril Out For Season
Reports came out The Boston Bruins found out Monday Defenseman Jakub Zboril tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
• Zboril hurt his right knee against Nashville December 2nd
• He reportedly had surgery last Thursday and the team will put him on the shelf for the rest of the year
• When the injury happened the team indicated it was a “lower body injury” and he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.
• Played 10 games this year with 3 assists, 4 penalty minutes
• Started the year as the 7th defenseman, and worked his way in to the regular rotation and played in 9 straight games starting November 13th through December 2nd.
• Expectation is John Moore will be called up from Providence to be the 7th defenseman
• Zboril’s contract goes through this season and he will be a restricted free agent in the off season