Reviewing a Busy Boston Celtics Week

The NBA Draft had Boston making 4 picks, and then shipping one of them away, in what turned out to be a three team deal.

Then it was free agency when Boston was seemingly linked to every rumor and deal and free agent on the market.

What happened was Gordon Hayward leaving the C's and two players arriving in Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague.

And don't forget Brad Wannamaker left, and so did Enes Kanter.

But Boston did sign 7 and a half feet of Tacko to a two-way contract.

It's been a really busy last 7 days for the Boston Celtics so we called on Jeremy Stevens to help us make sense of it all.