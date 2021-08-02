Revolution Well Represented At CONCACAF Gold Cup

The United States beat Mexico Sunday Night 1-nil to win their 7th Gold Cup title.

In the win, New England Revolution goalie Matt Turner had his 5th shutout and was named the top goalie of the tournament.

We talked with Jeff Lemieux the host of the Revs Far Post Podcast about the play of Turner and what it means for New England going forward and for Turner.

We also covered the play of Tajon Buchanan of the Revs who played for Canada, and Revs defender Henry Kessler who played for Team USA.

Could their play actually take them away from New England in the future?