Rough Stretch For The Celtics

Boston has a record of 6-10 since they went on the COVID-19 break when multiple positive cases were found within the team.

And that includes back to back losses to Detroit who has a record of 8-19 after beating Boston and they are next to last in the Eastern Conference standings, and the Celtics lost by 13 Sunday to the only team trailing the Pistons in the conference standings the 7 and 17 Washington Wizards.

That's a game where Jayson Tatum scored 6 points on 3-of-14 shooting.

So what's the problem with the C's, and what is the solution?

We talked about all of that with Josue Pavon of CLNS Media to get his ideas of how to turn it around.

The Morning Line Podcast