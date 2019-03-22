Sale, Sox Close In On New Deal

As Chris Sale gets ready to make his final start of spring training tonight against the Twins, reports have Sale and the Sox closing in on a contract extension.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports the deal would keep Sale in Boston 'for years to come'.

ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan reports the deal been talked about is for five years and in the $150 million dollar range.

Sale's final year of his current contract pays him $15 million this season.

He is schedule to start vs the Mariners on opening night next Thursday.

