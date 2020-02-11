Sam Hunt’s ‘Southside’ Album Track Listing Revealed

Sam Hunt continues to build the anticipation for the release of his sophomore effort, Southside, as the singer has revealed the track listing for the album.

Southside will consist of 12 songs, beginning with one called "2016" and ending with "Drinkin' Too Much." Other tracks will include the previously-released "Sinning With You," "Downtown's Dead," "Hard to Forget" and his most recent hit single, "Kinfolks."

Most notably, the album will include Hunt's massive crossover 2017 single "Body Like a Back Road," which became his first Top 10 hit on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart when it peaked at No. 6.

Hunt first announced the release of his second album on Feb. 5. Southside will be his first album since 2014's Montevallo. That project propelled the country singer to superstar status with its hit songs "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," "House Party," "Break Up in a Small Town" and "Make You Miss Me."

To promote Southside, Hunt will be going on tour with his Southside Summer Tour 2020, which will have its first show in Charlotte, N.C., on May 28 and will end its run on Sept. 26 in Albuquerque, N.M. The tour will run for more than 40 dates and will have Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest joining Hunt for the shows.

Southside will be released on April 3.

Sam Hunt's Southside Track Listing:

1. "2016"

2. "Hard to Forget"

3. "Kinfolks"

4. "Young Once"

5. "Body Like a Backroad"

6. "That Ain’t Beautiful"

7. "Let It Down"

8. "Downtown’s Dead"

9. "Nothing Lasts Forever"

10. "Sinning With You"

11. "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s"

12. "Drinkin’ Too Much"

